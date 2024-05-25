Karan Johar Returns As A Director After Giving Box Office Success Worth 348 Crores With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Here's All You Need To Know!

The dynamic Karan Johar is returning to his director’s chair sooner than you think. Johar, who turns 52 today, revealed the announcement date of his next film on his Instagram. Karan is all set to try something new and different with his next feature film. After the success of his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Johar will be seen directing an action film if reports are to be believed. The movie grossed over Rs. 348.8 Crore and featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Lead roles. The movie was also recently re-released in theaters.

On Saturday, May 25, the 52-year-old filmmaker Karan Johar revealed his next directing endeavor. He shared the update on social media. Karan has not yet chosen the film’s title.

Karan posted a photo of himself holding a notebook with the words “Untitled Narration Draft” on Saturday. Behind the camera: Karan Johar. 25 May 2024.” “Get Set Go!” was the caption for the filmmaker’s Instagram post, which also included a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As Karan announced his next feature film on Instagram. Friends from the industry took to the comment section to share their birthday wishes and excitement. Maheep Kapoor cheered for him and posted “👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️.” Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff commented, “Woooooohoooo!!💯💯💯❤️” Film producer Guneet Monga wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday ♥️✨♥️.”

In the comments section, fans wished to see Shah Rukh Khan working in a KJo film again. One of the fans wrote, “One more with SRK please!!😭❤️” Another wrote, “Happy birthday Karan.One more #SRkajol @iamsrk @kajol please”

However, there haven’t been any updates on Karan’s previous announcement of an action movie. Although Karan had previously stated that the film’s filming would begin after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released, he appears to be moving in a different direction.

Karan‘s previous project was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Both his admirers and critics praised the movie, praising it in particular for being timely. After seven years, Karan was finally back in charge, and the director promised he wouldn’t let a long wait get in between his next project. We will have to wait for Karan’s official title announcement.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: All Karan Johar Films Ranked From Worst To Best

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News