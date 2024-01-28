This afternoon, Karan Johar took to social media to make a surprise announcement of his upcoming film. But let us tell you, this is not a usual movie announcement. This time, he took a different route as he didn’t divulge details, leaving fans guessing. The filmmaker has often grabbed headlines for launching Star Kids, and this time, again, he is in the news for the same reasons. Netizens are of the say that he’s gearing up to now launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While KJo hasn’t named anyone, he has surely given four clear hints about the director, leading actor, actress, and a newbie. Along with that, he has also asked social media users to guess the name of the film. Scroll down for details.

Karan Johar’s announcement post read, “This is not a film announcement! But it can be…with your help! We have been shooting this intriguing film for the past year, and kept it under wraps because not revealing key aspects of the film even to the crew was a decision the debut director took. So here are the broad hints – A) A superstar from the south who has just delivered a pan-India juggernaut!”

“B) A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid C) A legacy debut actor who is working tirelessly to find his spot in the sunshine of exceptional talent & combatting the obsession with the N [nepotism] word! But keeping his head down and just working! The film is ready and we will be releasing it soon. Any guesses? If you guess the title& all other details correctly – we would love to invite you to watch a glimpse of the film.” read the post further. Alongside the post, Karan Johar wrote, “Let the guessing begin!!!”

Soon after the post went viral, the guess actually began wild as they dissect the details from the post. A Redditor commented, “A) prithviraj sukumaran B) Kajol C) Ibrahim Ali Khan – Sarzameen” While another said, “There’s something about this post that pisses me off for some reason. I can’t tell if it’s the intentional usage of “N word”, the expectation that we’re supposed to guess all that, or that if we do so correctly, we’re supposed to believe watching a trailer 5 minutes before the rest of the world is supposed to be an achievement. Maybe it’s all of the above.”

A third one wrote, “Film name: Sarzameen, Prithviraj, Kajol, and Ibrahim (he is militant). Director: Boman son is directing.”

Fourth one commented, “Assuming from the comments here actress B is Kajol, that is a very thanda description for her. Compare that to Prithviraj & even the debutant, Kajol, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, has such a glowing career with so many memorable performances & all they could say is “A massively loved actress who continues to awe us with her emotional energy on celluloid.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on netizens’ guesses about the star cast of his upcoming film? Do let us know.

