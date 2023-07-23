Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan has been grabbing headlines ever since he hit puberty. Sometimes for his looks, sometimes reflecting his dad’s genes in the best possible way, at times for being goofy enough with his sister Sara Ali Khan and often for his debut film with Karan Johar. However, the starkid also grabbed headlines for allegedly dating Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari.

Palak recently made her film debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And she was rumoured to be dating Nawab Pataudi’s grandson. When asked, she neither denied nor confirmed him saying Ibrahim is very special to her. When they were first spotted together, Palak was seen hiding her face and giving more masala than required for the tabloids.

However, some reports even claim that they are friends since the same talent agency manages them. In fact, rumours of them dating even died down until they sparked it again last night after they were spotted on a movie date. After their date, Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen carrying Palak’s jacket adding fuel to the fire. Netizens reacted to their video, targeting and attacking them for their alleged dating choices.

People even took digs at Palak’s actress mother, Shweta Tiwari, for no reason. A user wrote, “Chalak maa ki chalak beti nawab ghar ki bahu banna hai. serial wali ki beti.” Another user wrote, “Shweta Tiwari jaan bujhkar khud ki beti ko Iske Sath chakkar chslane K liye boli hogi. A third user crossed the line saying, “Why Ibrahim chose a classless girl like her?” Some did not like them as a couple as a user commented, “bhai bhen lAg rahe hAi dono!”

People also took digs at Ibrahim Ali Khan. A user commented, “Ibrahim you can do much better, mate! Palak, really?” Another comment read, “Is ladki ka picha Nahin chhod raha hai Saif Ali Khan ka ladka yah donon ek Jaise hi dikhte hain.” A troll wrote, “Sasur Iska raja chaudhry or abhinav!”

However, there were some who had good things to say as well. A user commented, “I want Ibrahim to do hum tum 2 someday.” Another comment compared Palak to newbies and wrote, “She looks better than Sara, Ananya, Janhvi.” A third comment read, “They young guys it’s completely Okay..give them privacy.” Another user wrote, “Ibrahim looks more like Saif Ali Khan, than Saif Ali Khan himself.”

The video was shared by a paparazzi account Viral Bhayani on Instagram, and you can watch it here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

