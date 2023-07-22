Time and again, we have seen yesteryear actors open up about the culture they’ve faced during their time in Bollywood. After Akshay Kumar’s first co-star Shanthi Priya, Bollywood’s famous actor, who has portrayed various majorly villainous characters in Bollywood movies, has opened up about being friends with the A-list actors. Well, we are talking about none other than Mukesh Rishi, who has worked with Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and many others in the industry.

Spitting facts, the popular villain stated that he used to be keen on leaving the set soon after the pack-up and reaching home and going to gym. He further revealed that people used to back and drink and that’s how they bond. But his priority has been clear from day 1. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, when Mukesh Rishi was asked to develop friendship with his co-star, he revealed that he had set his priorities straight as he used to leave the set after the pack-up rather than sitting back for drinks. He said, “Main kisi lobby mein nahi hun. In whichever film I am, whoever my senior is, I have respect for them and I don’t expect much.” He further added, “Main sawaal sache dost ka nahi karunga kyunk hum log uss level pe nahi gaye na. Uss level pe nahi gaye jise dosti kaha jaye.”

Mukesh Rishi further said despite working with such big and senior actors, he never thought of being friends with them. He said, “Main kaise kahun ki main Dharam ji ka dost hun, maine itni respect ki hai unki. Dekhiye jo bade log hai na inki zindagi jeene ka ek tareeka hai. So ab unki partiyo mein chale jana dosti ki nishani hai to main to gaya hi nahi zyadatar aur main kahun ki mujhe zyada log bula rahe the, aisa bhi nahia hai. Koi narazagi bhi nahi hai. Aaj bhi Aamir Khan kahin mil jaye mujhe, to respect se milte hai, mere liye ye hi kaafi hai.”

He further recalled an incident when he bumped into Sohail Khan at a restaurant. “Abhi ek din mera beta ek restaurant mein gaya tha apne friends ke saath. Waha Sohail Khan bhi aaye the. Phir baato baato mein pata chal ki wo waha hai. Jaate jaate Sohail saara bill pay kar ke chale gaye. Ye sab dosti se kam thodi hai,” added the actor.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Mukesh Rishi’s revelations? Do let us know.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Mahesh Bhatt Called Working With Aamir Khan On ‘Ghulam’ An ‘Unpleasant’ Experience: “I Felt That We Weren’t Seeing Eye-To-Eye…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News