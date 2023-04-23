Social media loves catching up on insignificant details about celebrities and targetting them with mean and hurtful comments. The newest actor on everybody’s radar is Sohail Khan. He recently got trolled for wearing casual attire at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party. Now, he is again getting the spotlight for attending the Eid party hosted by his sister, Arpita Khan, in casual attire and carrying a gym bag. Scroll on to learn more about it.

Arpita and Ayush Sharma hosted the Eid party on April 22, and it was a star-studded affair. While most of the celebrities dazzled everyone with their style game, there were a few who kept things plain and simple. Both Salman Khan and Sohail appeared at the event in jeans and shirts, but it was the latter who got the brunt on the internet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sohail Khan attended Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma’s Eid celebration in a casual grey shirt and jeans. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, he can be seen carrying a gym bag, which did not sit well with the audience. They trolled the Dabangg star for showing off his gym accessories and not dressing up well for the occasion.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

From his funky sneakers to basic attire, everything about the actor screamed casual. The netizens took it upon themselves to remind Sohail Khan that he was attending his sister’s star-studded gala.

Here’s what they said –

One wrote, “He could have left his bag in car 🙄🙄”

The other said, “Bag car mai b rakh saktey they..why nautanki here”

Another wrote, “After a really long time seeing a celebrity holding his own bag 😬btw.. Eid Mubarak to one and all”

Some other user added, “Yaha bhi gym karna hai bhai ko😅”

The last one said, “He is so cute n always smiling ❤️”

Apart from Sohail Khan, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, and others also attended the Eid party.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Looks Like A Royal ‘Queen’ As She Attends Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma’s Eid Bash, Netizens Troll “Har Din Salman Khan Ke Baare Main Ulta Bolti Hain…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News