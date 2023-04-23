Bollywood celebrates Eid every year in the grandest way ever. From good vibes and smiling faces to lovely wishes and dazzling outfits, we see everything at Bollywood Eid celebrations. Just like every year, a grand party was hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma again this year. The star-studded affair was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry, including Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan and more.

The actors brought their A-game to the gala and looked every bit stunning. While some of them served us some major fashion goals, some looked totally out of place. Some tried their best to deliver something amazing, a few missed it by just a few inches, and then there were some who gave up before the game even started. Scroll on to know the best and worst-dressed celebrities from Arpita and Ayush’s Eid celebration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Dresses From Bollywood’s Eid Party 2023

Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

As usual, Katrina looked like a chaand on Eid. She wore an off-white anarkali suit with self-print and pearl embroidery. The full-sleeved voluminous outfit had a V-neck detailing, which was neither too plunging nor too modest. This A-List Bollywood actress styled it with big jhumkas, white juttis and wore her smooth hair down.

Kangana Ranaut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut reminded us again that she has regal style, and no one can compete with it. She wore a gorgeous colourful suit with a yellow kameez, blue salwar and olive dupatta. The entire ensemble had beautiful zardosi work, and the actress paired the fit with a chunky oxidised neckpiece and earrings. She styled her hair in a retro style bun that made the Manikarnika actress look like a maharani.

Disha Patani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Disha Patani looked sweet and simple with a dark olive chiffon saree with layer-detailing on the skirt. While the nine-yard garment reminded us of Mumtaz from the song ‘Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche’, the blouse was more Disha’s style. It was a halter neck embroidered piece with a deep sweetheart neck. The actress styled it with dainty earrings and gold bracelet.

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Fill opted for a velvety magenta suit with palazzo and a matching dupatta. The intricate golden thread and zardosi work looked absolutely serene and the actress completed her outfit with small earrings.

Pooja Hegde

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress looked every bit dazzling in her sequined sharara suit. It was blingy and jazzy, and the actress exuded a pristine vibe in it.

Worst Dresses From Bollywood’s Eid Party 2023

Sonakshi Sinha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We love Sonakshi Sinha and her effervescent dressing style but with this look? It seems the actress simply did not try. This see-through white salwar suit looks pretty basic, and let’s not even get started on the hair do. It’s 2023 and nobody wants to shower their hair in gel.

Tabu

Tabu is gorgeous, we don’t doubt that for a second, and she looks flawless in her no-makeup makeup look as well. But the outfit? That’s a major no. The basic blue kurta is what you wear when you want to run some errands and do not have time to change…not when you’re attending a Bollywood bash!

Arpita Khan Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

It seems the hostess has a time machine because what other explanation is for that hideous floral-printed blue salwar suit that looks straight out of an ’80s magazine? We love Arpita’s dewy makeup and earrings but those prints on her dress? Nightmare!

Anil Kapoor

It’s probably for the best if AK leaves his ‘Ramta Jogi’ avatar for the movies and attend Bollywood parties looking dapper like always. Also, in no world, we pair a velvet kaftan-style kurta with formal pants.

Arbaaz Khan

We will give it to the actor that he tried his best to look dashing. At least, he did way better than his brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan, who appeared in jeans and shirts. In fact, he even looked better than Kartik Aaryan, who, for some reason, did not dress up at all and showed up in rugged jeans and a basic shirt. But, we’re still not a fan of Arbaaz’s blue sequined Nehru coat and kurta with curved hems. The proportion was all bad, making the actor look stuffed.

Special Mentions

Dia Mirza

As always, she looked pristine in a white organza suit with silver embroidery work on front.

Palak Tiwari

Palak looked dazzling in a black sequined chiffon saree.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

The young hunk looked dapper in a velvet blue coat and white trousers. Also, we think this rugged beard look makes him look quite hot.

Well, it was definitely a star-studded affair with major style on display.

Must Read: Zeenat Aman Defies All Age-Related Myths Giving Away Boss Lady Vibes At 71 In A Classy Pantsuit & Blinky Jewellery

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News