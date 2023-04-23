Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has come on its own on Eid, and how. It was always expected that the film would grow really well on Saturday since it was coming one day after Ramzan, the dullest day for Hindi films (apart from the pre-Diwali day). Yes, the film has managed 15.81 crores which was an ‘as expected’ number, but it was still not out of the woods because unlike pre-pandemic when numbers like these were guaranteed to grow, one can’t say the same in today’s times when there are more heartbreaks than pleasant surprises.

Hence, even when one would have been reasonably okay had at least the 20 crores mark has been breached on Saturday, what happened was something far bigger as a number as huge as 25.75 crores came in. Growth on these lines would have been much appreciated even in 2019, and the numbers, too, are actually quite good, as hardly a few movies managed such collections even back then. Hence when such elements come into play today, then the collections are worth in gold.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now collected 41.56 crores, and with some more push today, a weekend of 70 crores is on the cards. A number like this would have a very good psychological advantage since a handful of films have managed this feat in the last year and a half ever since theatres reopened with Sooryavanshi and with Salman Khan bringing on some good seeti-maar moments in this Farhad Samji film, one just hopes that 30 crores milestone is indeed hit today.

Note: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

