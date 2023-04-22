Bollywood is full of friends, best friends, frienemies and many more different ‘friendly’ relationships between the stars. While exes continue to be friends even after splitting, their better halves sometimes share a friendly bond with an ex. And today, we are talking about one such friendship – the friendship between Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif and his wife, Alia Bhatt.

A couple of years ago, the two leading ladies – who are all set to share screen space alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Jee Le Zaraa, appeared on a friendly talk show together. Alia failed to name any Katrina role there, and now netizens are having a blast trolling her for it. Read on to know all about it.

In the video clip uploaded to Reddit, we see Neha Dhupia ask Alia Bhatt, “A film role of Katrina’s that you would want to steal” Unable to name one on the spot, Alia made some funny tongue movements as she tried remembering Katrina Kaif’s movies. As she continued making funny sounds and wiggling her tongue, the host pointed out that the time was over and handed her a red chilly as punishment. To which Kat simply said, “Eat the chilly.”

On being asked by Neha if “there’s nothing you’ll want to steal of Katrina,” Alia Bhatt said, “I’ve got to think because…” Unhappy with the answer, Katrina Kaif added, “This is not very friendly” Alia continued, “I’m stuck now, I’m blanking out.” Trying to help her out, Katrina asks, “What about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara?” To this, the now-mother of one said, “But you were so nice, I didn’t want to steal.” The video ends with Neha and Katrina ensuring Alia took a big bite of the chilly.

Check out the video here and scroll below to see how netizens reacted to it:

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Uska Boyfriend steal kar le gayi Alia, tum role ki kya baat karte ho.”

Another, calling Alia Bhatt out, added, “She could have said Rajneeti or Ajab Prem. Arey just say Namastey London or Sing is king and get done. We make fun of Katrina’s acting but as a friend she could have said something nice.”

A third noted, “Yes but my point was just say any role yaar. Who embarrasses their friends like that in public.” One wrote, “Katrina’s role as RK’s girlfriend is the one she’d want to steal.”

Another added, “This was very wrong of her. She could have have easily said znmd, namastey London, ek tha tiger . But no, she had to pretend that she’s way beyond katrina and katrina doesn’t compare to her acting prowess.”

For those who don’t remember, Ranbir Kapoor was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif for several years before calling it off. He then began dating Alia Bhatt, and the duo tied the marital knot on April 14, 2022. In November 2022, they welcomed their first child Raha Kapoor. Katrina, on the other hand, married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s friendship after seeing this video?

