We have often seen a special mention of Bollywood celebrities in textbooks, question papers and at other places. The latest actress to become the topic of discussion during a debate is Neha Dhupia, whose name was mentioned during the exit poll debate. It all happened during a recent debate, which took place on a national TV channel, where a panel of experts weighed in upon the Gujarat Assembly Election exit poll results.

On the personal front, the actress is a mother of two kids – a girl Mehr and a boy Guriq and is happily married to actor Angad Bedi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neha Dhupia became the talk of the town when her name was mentioned in a recent exit poll debate. The clip from the debate has surfaced on the web and it sees one of the panelists calling the actress the ‘last Delhi model’ to have worked with. The clip opens with the anchor saying, “Dr Raman, maybe the Delhi model is not finding traction beyond Delhi.”

Replying to the same, author and scientist Anand Ranganathan, one of the panellists on the discussion, said, “But what is this Delhi model? Neha Dhupia was the last Delhi model to have worked!” His answer has not left his co-panellists in splits but also the actress. Soon after the video surfaced on the web she reacted to the same and tweeted, “hahaha thank you sir !”

Watch the videos below:

🙌🙌🙌🙌 hahaha thank you sir ! https://t.co/t84AMjYdlm — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia completed two decades in entertainment industry. Opening up about the work, Neha told Indian Express, “I still want to work as hard but I also have to look after everything that’s happening at home. There are times I am accelerating a lot. Times, when I lose sleep due to a lot of work and there, are also times when I lose sleep due to the lack of work. It is a tricky business. The sooner you understand, make amends, respect every job that comes your way and work hard, that’s when you start enjoying it.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Neha Dhupia being called as the last Delhi model to have worked? Do let us know.

Must Read: Salman Khan Is Dating Pooja Hegde Rumours Break The Blackhole Of Internet Inviting Memes Like “Shera Se Breakup?” By Netizens

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News