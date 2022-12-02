Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has fulfilled a brilliant street singer from Delhi, Shivam’s dream! Shivam, who entertains people of the national capital with his melodious voice and brilliant guitar skills, always wanted to meet Ayushmann and sing with him! His favourite song is Ayushmann’s Paani Da Rang from Vicky Donor.

Shivam had uploaded his rendition of the blockbuster song and tagged Ayushmann. Seeing Shivam’s post, the actor, who was in Delhi for the promotions of his upcoming release, An Action Hero, had promised him that he will meet him. Ayushmann surprised Shivam to his amazement!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only did he meet and chat with Shivam, Ayushmann Khurrana also jammed with him impromptu on Paani Da Rang and Jehda Nasha from his upcoming film An Action Hero and enthralled the crowd that built steadily as they were surprised to see Ayushmann on the streets of the national capital singing live!

Watch the video uploaded by Shivam here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by guitar boy🇮🇳 (@guitar_boy_shivam)

Ayushmann Khurrana responded to Shivam’s post saying, “Shivam mera gaana gaane ke liye shukriya! Lots of love. 🤍”

Ayushmann Khurrana has always had an eye for budding artists across India. The talented actor always shares works of such creators be it poets, illustrators, musicians, singers, dancers, etc! His film An Action Hero releases tomorrow!

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Makes A Stylish Appearance Wearing Oversized Clothes At The Airport, Netizen Troll, “Iski Pant Utar Jayegi Boarding Se Pehle…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News