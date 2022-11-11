Ranveer Singh never fails to amaze us with his public appearances and his extraordinary style affair. You may hate him or love him but you definitely can’t ignore his absolutely amazing sartorial fashion choices which nobody else in showbiz can pull off with so much ease and grace. Earlier today, Ranveer was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he arrived in his swanky Lamborghini Urus wearing oversized clothes and is now getting trolled by netizens on social media for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranveer is massively popular on social media with over 42 million followers on Instagram. The actor often shares colourful pictures and reels on the photo-sharing site and keeps his fans entertained. Now coming back to his latest spotting, the actor arrived at the airport in style wearing nothing but the best as always.

In the video, Ranveer Singh made a stylish appearance at the Mumbai airport as he got down from his luxury car Lamborghini Urus wearing oversized clothes. The Simmba actor aced a denim on denim look giving major fashion goals with his flattering style statement look.

Ranveer Singh wore a loose pair of denim jeans and paired it with a matching oversized jacket and accessorised his look with sunglasses and shoes. Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to his video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Ye aapne size k kapde kyo nahi leta😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Iski pant utar jayegi boarding se pehle 😂😂” A third user commented, “Joker aaya joker” A fourth user commented, “Khali ki jacket pehen aya hai kya 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh getting trolled by netizens for his oversized fashion look? Tell us in the space below.

