Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has proved her mettle in acting and her worth as a star in Bollywood within a very short span of her career. Debuting with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the actress has shown her versatility. However, not only this, but her fashion skills have also upgraded, and it gets discussed among fashion enthusiasts. Well, last night, the Raksha Bandhan actress made a stylish entry at the GQ awards and saved herself from a major wardrobe malfunction.

Bhumi has a unique fashion sense. Be it ethnic wear or western one, she knows how to slay like a diva. But it seemed like last night she was quite uncomfortable in her risque outfit, and well, netizens picked it up too!

In a shared video by a paparazzi page Instant Bollywood on their official Instagram handle, Bhumi Pednekar can be seen walking on the green carpet and posing for the paps in a sultry black outfit. She was wearing a black co-ord set, including a halter neck top and a thigh-high slit skirt with a long trail. She completed her look with black heels, golden bangles, hoop earrings, glam makeup, and curly hair.

In the video, Bhumi looked quite uncomfortable in her outfit, and the slit skirt was quite risky to manage. However, the actress smartly handled herself otherwise there could have been a wardrobe malfunction. But, the netizens picked it up and didn’t let it slide.

As soon as the video went viral, the netizens started to react to the video and troll Bhumi Pednekar for wearing such an uncomfortable outfit. One of them commented, “Nhi sambhal jata to mat prhni”, another one wrote, “Is se jyada wahiyaat dress nahi mili pehen ne ko ??” While the third one penned, “Itni uncomfortable dress phnti hi kyu ho ..aur aisa lg raha sans andar khinch rakhi h pet slim dikhane ke liye 😂😂😂😂.” Another’s comment can be read as, “She has no body language to carry sexy western outfit….don’t hate her but ya its true she looks better in full cloths only.” Another netizen joked, “Jannat dikh jayega didi 😂😂😂😂jannat dikhadungi wala serious leliya sayad 😂.”

Check out other reactions:

What are your thoughts about this? Let us know!

