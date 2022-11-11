Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty became one of the most loved comedy trios after Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri were released decades ago. Soon the film became a cult. As the third instalment is in the making, Paresh Rawal now reveals that Kartik Aaryan has come on board.

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala recently confirmed that he is planning to bring back the comedy films franchises. The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 that fans have been demanding for so long is finally seeing the light of day. Amidst this, speculations were rife that Kumar has backed out and the new actor will be Kartik.

A Twitter user, seemingly a fan of Akshay Kumar, tagged Paresh Rawal and asked whether the reports of Kartik Aaryan joining the cast of Hera Pheri 3 is true. The veteran actor confirmed it by replying, “Yes its true.” Take a look at the conversation below:

This comes as a rude shock to all the fans of the comedy film franchise. A fan reacted, “We don’t want any new actors especially this PR Star. Our old crew is good enough,” while another user wrote, “And what about Akshay Sir ? I know without you Hera pheri mein koi maza nhi”. Here are some more reactions:

we don't want any new actors especially this PR Star. Our old crew is good enough — AK fan (@attitudesebanta) November 11, 2022

And what about Akshay Sir ? I know without you Hera pheri mein koi maza nhi — Prateek Aggarwal (@Prateek15212057) November 11, 2022

Sir Kartik Aryan se accha Vikalp Mehta ko le lijiye. pic.twitter.com/NRDkEEiSDQ — Abhishek Kumar jaiswal (@Abhishe95861370) November 11, 2022

What is this @HimeshMankad ?

Kya majak ho Raha hai kya hamare sath ?

Aise fans ke feeling ke saath khela jayega kya…..yaar pura india janta hai what Hera pheri is for all the Akshay kumar fans and neutral also…please reply please it's request !🥹 — Akash Wagh (@akash_wagh_) November 11, 2022

A recent report from Pinkvilla claimed that Akshay Kumar could pull the plug on the film and other franchises like Welcome and Awara Paagal Deewana. The publication cited a source as saying, “Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana are three of the most loved franchises led by Akshay Kumar, and he was quite keen to revisit the iconic films. However, after several rounds of meetings, he has decided to take a step back, as he couldn’t align with the broad script ideas.”

Source added, “Kumar is well aware of his fans’ expectations of him in these comedy franchises. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts, as attempts to remake these sequels without proper thought and with other actors have already failed in the past.”

