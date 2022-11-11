Comedies like Hera Pheri, its sequel Hera Pheri 2, Welcome, Awara Paagal Deewana and more are like comfort food when you want to watch some amazing Hindi comedies. And there’s a common factor between them all – Akshay Kumar. While recent reports claimed Akki was in talks to revitalize these comedy franchises – with Hera Pheri 3, Welcome 3 & Awara Paagal Deewana 2. new reports claim nothing like that may happen.

For the unversed, over the last two weeks, there have been reports regarding producer Firoz Nadiadwala making multiple rounds to Kumar’s office to discuss the possibility of reviving the above-mentioned three comedy franchises. Well, new reports now claim the talks have fizzled out, as Khiladi Kumar was not convinced about the quality and vision of the sequel concepts.

As reported by Pinkvilla, a source in the know revealed, “Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana are three of the most loved franchises led by Akshay Kumar, and he was quite keen to revisit the iconic films. However, after several rounds of meetings, he has decided to take a step back, as he couldn’t align with the broad script idea.”

The reason? The insider adds, “Akshay Kumar is well aware of his fans’ expectations of him in these comedy franchises. He refused to compromise on the quality of these scripts, as attempts to remake these sequels without proper thought and with other actors have already failed in the past.” For those unaware, Hera Pheri 3 was announced quite some time ago with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film went on floors but was stalled mid-way for multiple reasons. Welcome also attempted a sequel in 2015 titled Welcome Back with John Abraham – however, the film didn’t come anywhere close to the original.

The source continued, “Akshay Kumar already has a busy calendar and is choosing his future scripts very carefully. He might opt for a fresh, new comedy than ride on the popularity of past franchises with half-baked scripts.” While that’s that, a source close to Firoz Nadiadwala’s production house revealed that the maker is said to be approaching other actors now to star in the films. The insider said, “He’s now making it with a young actor and talks are on with multiple directors, in an attempt to somehow take the franchise forward.”

Do you think Akshay Kumar should return to these franchises – with a good story, or do you feel other young actors can carry forward the franchise? Let us know in the comments.

