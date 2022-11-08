2022 has been a nightmare so far for Akshay Kumar. Called ‘Consistent Kumar’ by his fans, the actor failed to deliver even a single box office success this year. After giving back-to-back duds, we are hearing that our Khiladi has shifted his focus to Hera Pheri 3 and his other two comedy franchises and is preparing for a blockbuster return. Keep reading to know more.

After action films, Akshay carved a space for himself in the comedy genre and enjoyed a lot of success. The actor has always been successful in entertaining people with his commercial entertainers. This year, somewhere even his fans felt that Akshay should focus on wholesome big entertainers rather than doing risky films like Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. It seems that the actor has finally listened to his fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the report in Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar has shifted his focus now on doing comedy films. “Over the years, Akshay Kumar and comedy have proved to be a lethal combo, and the actor has delivered few of the most iconic characters for Hindi cinema in this space, which have formed a part of pop culture too. 3 of his many loved characters are Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome. Come 2023, and he will be revisiting these characters one after the other with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3,” a source reveals.

The report adds that Akshay Kumar and producer Firoz Nadiadwala are having continuous discussions about returning with their popular franchises. “Akshay and Firoz have had multiple meetings over the last month, to get everything in place for these projects. The idea is to revive the three franchises and bring back the Hindi cinema audience in a big way. The three films fit the bill of post covid content, to create genuine excitement in the audience. The talks are on with 3 top directors and we expect an official announcement on one of the three projects in the next few months,” as quoted by a source.

Are you excited to see Akshay Kumar returning with Hera Pheri 3 and other comedy franchises? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: KRK After Apologizing To Shah Rukh Khan, Slams Jawan Over Plagiarism Allegations: “It’s Not Bollywood, It’s Copywood”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram