Since its first film was released in 2010, the Dabangg franchise became a rage. Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey’s dance moves and the way he keeps his glares on his collar became something people across the nation copied. After its success, Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 followed suit and now, as per actor, director, and producer Arbaaz Khan Dabangg 4 is in the pipeline.

While promoting his soon-to-release project Tanaav, Arbaaz Khan was quizzed about the fourth part of the Salman-led film franchise. From how long it will take to be made to what the brothers plan to have in it, Arbaaz shed quite some light. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, while promoting his next Tanaav, Arbaaz Khan got candid about Dabangg 4 with his superstar brother Salman Khan. The actor who plays Makkhanchand “Makkhi” Pandey in the franchise said, “As of now, we both are very busy with the things that we are doing right now. It is definitely in the pipeline but I don’t really know the timeline. We are going to do it.”

So will Salman Khan-led Dabangg 4 take as long as Dabangg 3 to hit theatres? For the unversed, Dabangg 2 was released in 2012 while the third instalment hits screens in 2019. Answering this, Arbaaz Khan said, “The period between Dabangg 3 and 4 won’t be as long as between the second and third instalments. It won’t take very long. But yes, we both need to get out of our engagements to which we have committed prior and then maybe sit, lock ourselves thinking and work on it.”

He continued, “Because it’s a project that is close to both of us. For me, it is something that I took to him on a creative level and produced and also directed it. Him being an actor and getting so much love for the character he played, so we know this thing is not something that either one of us individually can take a call on.”

Arbaaz Khan, further talking about the fourth instalment starring Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey, said, “So we both work in unison and hopefully Dabangg 4 will be something that when we do, we want to do it with a lot of love, heart and effort put into it because it’s not just a number that you put for a movie which is the very loved franchise. We are mindful of the fact that the audience needs to get something good out of the franchise that they have loved and enjoyed for a long time.”

On the work front, Arbaaz Khan will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in SonyLIV’s Tanaav. He will also appear in a cameo role in Sridevi Bungalow. As for Salman Khan, the actor’s next include a cameo in the Marathi film Ved, an extended cameo in Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

