On November 6, 2022, Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt brought a new life into this world and became a mother to her first child with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Currently, the Bhatts and the Kapoors are having the best of their time as a new member has joined the clan. However, amidst all of these, an old pic of Alia with a newborn baby resurfaces on the internet and here’s how the netizens reacted to the same. Scroll below to find out!

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and within two months of their marriage, they announced their pregnancy news to the world. Ever since the announcement, the couple had been enjoying their pregnancy phase, and now they have become proud parents to a beautiful daughter.

Now, coming back to the throwback picture. As shared by a paparazzi page Instant Bollywood on their official Instagram handle, in the photo, a young Alia Bhatt can be seen playing and caressing a newborn baby.

As soon as the photo resurfaced on the internet and went viral, netizens started to drop their opinions and mock the actors and actresses for not showing their baby’s face often. One of them wrote, “Abhi bcche ki photo kaha? Abhi 2 saal muh chupaane ka drama chlegaaaaa. Haath pair , Body sb dikh jaygiii , siwaaayeee shqlll k…Abhi to draka start hoga…😌” Another comment can be read as, “That’s a big baby seriously u want us to believe this 😂,” while another one wrote, “Real dikha yrr yeh kisi aur ke bache wala pic kyun daal rahe ho 😂😂😂😂😂.” One of the netizens commented, “Kl toh bacha hi hua hai or itni badi v hogyi 😂.”

Alia Bhatt had the best year in 2022 with back-to-back massive box office success, including RRR, Gangubai and Brahmastra. She also got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor, and both of them became parents to a baby girl. Now, Alia has a few projects lined up, including her first Hollywood movie, Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Well, what are your thoughts about netizens mocking the newbie mommy, Alia Bhatt? Let us know!

