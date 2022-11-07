Yesterday was a day of celebration in Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar to grandparents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, were all elated. But it is KRK who’s back to spreading negativity as he points out that they delivered the child within 7 months. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. It was in June that the couple announced their pregnancy and welcomed their baby girl yesterday. The duration has surely sparked speculations before as well, with many raising questions if they were expecting even before getting married.

KRK in a new tweet has now highlighted that all over again. He wrote, “Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months.”

Initially, a lot of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans bombarded the comments section to troll Kamaal R Khan. A user even wrote, “Still they won’t regret it like your parents do.”

KRK then went onto clarify, “I can’t understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It’s normal.”

Many supported the thought shared by Kamaal R Khan and associated Alia’s newborn to nepotism and whatnot!

A user reacted, “why will they regret.. she will be a star with the help of nepotism”

Another commented, “Karan Johar has already signed her for SOTY 7.”

“She was 2 month pregnant at the time of marriage,” another reacted.

Take a look at the controversial tweet by KRK below:

I can’t understand why some idiots are giving lecture here. There are millions of children, who are born premature. It’s normal. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

