Just a few days back, we got to know that Adipurush was moved from its original release date of 12th January 2023. Two major reasons were said to back the decision including some VFX work and the crowded slot of Pongal/Sankranti. Now, the makers have just announced the film’s new release date, leading to the Prabhas vs Ajay Devgn scenario at the box office. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Ajay took to Twitter in the last month and broke the news about his collaboration with Neeraj Pandey. He informed that the film will start soon and will be released on 16th June 2023. Reportedly, the project about which he shared is nothing but Chanakya, which has been in the talks for so long. It faced a major delay due to Covid-19, but now it’s back on track.

A few moments back, Adipurush makers announced the film’s new release date, which is 16th June 2023. It has been postponed by over 5 months but has got trapped in a clash situation again. As of now, it’s going to be Prabhas’ Adipurush vs Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya at the box office. Let’s see if anyone backs out of the clash or if the biggies go one-on-one!

New release date tweet about Adipurush:

#Adipurush to release on June 16, 2023 in order to give complete visual experience – makers release official note. pic.twitter.com/Vh0QwOabTQ — LetsCinema (@letscinema) November 7, 2022

Ajay Devgn’s tweet informing about his film with Neeraj Pandey:

.@neerajpofficial and I are going to start our film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in key roles, apart from Prabhas. It’ll be released in five Indian languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

