We often see the Pataudi parivaar – Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan – making dazzling appearances at weddings, family functions and family outings with their two adorable munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Every time they step out, their photos go viral on social media in no time. Recently, Bollywood’s adorable father-son daughter Saif and Taimur arrived together for a rock show and videos of the same surfaced soon on the web

For the rock night, the Bhoot Police actor was seen wearing a black printed T-shirt which he had paired with light blue denim.

Saif Ali Khan looked sharp as he sported stubble while rounding off his look with being shoes. On the other hand, Taimur was twinning with his dad wearing a black T-shirt, blue denim and white shoes. In the video, the daddy dearest is seen asking Taimur to step aside while he poses for the paps.

Soon after the video went viral on the web, netizens trolled Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan for their attitude and even got compared them to Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s kids- Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Abhi se itna attitude h .. Ritesh deshmukh ke bacche dekho kitna accha behave h unka.” While another wrote, “Bachpan me he vodka lene lag gaya ye.”

A third user wrote, “En chutiyon ke Siva aur koi milta nhi hai kya tumko Bhai Etna akkad dikha raha hai jaise eske baap ko Bina dekhe log mar jayenge.”

“Beta thoda side ho ja… Papa ko pose dena hai..” wrote a fourth user. “Batneez Or bina sanskaro ke pale hue bacche… Thts wht we expect from kareena aunty,” said another social media user.





On the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film Adipurush’s release date has been pushed. The film which also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles is now expected to hit the screens on Sankranti, next year.

