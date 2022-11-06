Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya – who is known for films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and more, is all set with a new offering, Uunchai. While promoting the film – featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, the director spoke about filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

Not just them, Soorah also got candid on the different phases in the Bollywood film industry and South Indian films being more rooted in Indian culture. Read on to know all he said.

During a recent chat with ETimes, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya spoke about the films made in southern India being more ‘rooted in Indian culture.’ The ‘Hum Saath – Saath Hain’ maker said, “It’s a phase, but I think people want to see Indian stories. Indians will be Indians at the end of the day. And I am very happy that Indian stories are being told.”

Talking about the other phases he’s seen in the Bollywood film industry, Sooraj Barjatya said, “I clearly remember when I made Maine Pyaar Kiya there was a phase of love stories. With Hum Aapke Hain Koun the whole family culture came in. Then Adi and Karan (filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar) brought in the NRI phase. What I think is that the audiences are also traveling everywhere. People are able to afford travel. I feel maybe the people also want to show their children their roots. So, now films have also come back to Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra etc…”

For the unversed, Aditya Chopra showed the life of NRIs in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Karan Johar in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among many others. Many of their films, based on and catering to NRI audiences, became big box office hits.

