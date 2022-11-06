Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to voice her opinion on anything and everything. Earlier, the actresses used Twitter to express her thoughts which backfired on her. After being on the social media platform for a few years, she and her sister were blocked by Twitter. However, now Kangana has called it the ‘best social media platform’ in a long Insta post while reacting to its new policy for blue tick users.

For the unversed, ever since Elon Musk owned Twitter he’s been making new rules and regulations for the users one of which includes the $8 for the blue tick users.

Now Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and penned a long note to solve the $8 Twitter controversy. The Manikarnika actress wrote, “Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it is intellectually / ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don’t have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life…

“Everyone who has an Aadhar card must get varied simple as that ( cont),” she said further.

Kangana Ranaut went on to say, “Also paying a certain amount to maintain a Twitter account will only help it build its integrity, there are no free lunches in this world, have you ever thought all these platforms that you access freely how do they sustain themselves? They don’t just sell data, they make you a part of them, influence you and then sell you (your voice/consciousness) every single minute of the day, and that’s why there is no free will is such platforms, so it’s not a bad idea to try to build a self-sustaining SM (social media) platform… It is easy to arm twist a bankrupt company even if it intends to hold a high-value system sooner or later it will have a price tag…”

In May 2021, Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended’ for repeated violations of Twitter rules.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has an interesting line up of projects including Tejas, Emergency, Tiku Weds Sheru and others in the pipeline

