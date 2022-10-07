Amber Heard is currently making more noise about her personal life than her professional work. Her movie Aquaman 2 is delayed and netizens have been actively demanding her replacement with Emilia Clarke. Her romance with Johnny Depp is known to one and all but do you remember when Elon Musk spoke about their breakup? Scroll below for all the details.

Amber has been accused of cheating on Johnny Depp on multiple occasions. From James Franco to Cara Delevingne, there has been explicit evidence that proves her alleged infidelity. While Elon claims that she dated the actress shortly after she filed for divorce against JD, pictures from the penthouse have a different story to narrate.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk began their relationship somewhere around December 2016. The duo dated for only a few months but was really involved in each other’s lives. She would often speak about her issues with Johnny Depp over texts and the Tesla creator has also helped her financially.

In November 2017, Elon Musk confirmed and broke silence on his alleged split with Amber Heard. He told Rolling Stones, “I just broke up with my girlfriend. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her. I think, I was really in love and it hurt bad.”

It is said that marriage was the alleged roadblock between Amber and Elon. While the actress wanted to settle down, her lover was far from the thought of it.

Currently, Elon Musk is in an on-and-off relationship with Canadian musician Grimes. The duo is even blessed with two children – a son X Æ A-Xii and a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk.

Amber Heard, on the other hand, is struggling as she’s unable to make payments of $10.35 million to Johnny Depp as ordered by the court.

