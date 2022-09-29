Emilia Clarke got super popular with her stint of ‘Daenerys Targaryen’ from Game Of Thrones. The show is one of the most hyped and successful shows of all time. The kind of cinematic experience we have all had watching GOT is unparalleled to any show we’ve ever witnessed. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when in 2016, the ‘Mother of Dragons’ Clarke wore a s*xy Atelier Versace gown risking a n*p-slip in a plunging neckline shimmery nude coloured gown proving she’s no ‘ordinary woman’. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Emilia enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and happens to be a prominent personality in Hollywood. Besides her amazing acting skills, we also love her fashion sense and every time she appears on the red carpet, she’s usually among the best dressed people and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her style statement.

Coming back to Emilia Clarke’s 2016 appearance, the Game Of Thrones actress wore an Atelier Versace gown in nude colour which came with chic shimmer all over it. The gown came with a plunging neckline almost risking a n*p-slip but ruled the red carpet like it was her runway.

The actresses’ gown hugged her figure accentuating her curves while she flaunted her tiny waist in it. For makeup, Emilia Clarke went subtle with smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude glossy lips.

The GOT actress kept her overall style minimalistic and chic with a middle-parting neat bun. Take a look at her pictures below:

I would have given her an Emmy for every season of #GameOfThrones

(#EmiliaClarke, Emmy 2016) pic.twitter.com/T5ln03I2nd — Emgot88 (@emgot88) September 20, 2022

What are those godly looks, uff! Emilia Clarke, you really are a thing of beauty. Hehe!

