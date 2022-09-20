It seems like something is brewing between Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas, and the latest reports suggest that the two Hollywood celebs are in a flirting stage after working on the movie Blonde. Ana recently appeared as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic, which is directed by Andrew Dominik.

Pitt is one of the producers of the movie. The movie recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and both de Armas and Pitt walked the red carpet in dotting outfits. Besides looking mesmerising, fans noticed a bit of zing between the two.

As all attention is set on Ana de Armas, it has been suggested that she and Brad Pitt have something going on between them. As per New Idea, an insider has claimed that the duo has forged a close friendship since working on Blonde. Not just that but Ana and Brad talk regularly to each other and are flirtatious. “Brad loved seeing their long conversations and hours together planning to turn into what could be an Oscar win for Ana,” the source said.

“After a lot of hard work, they’re enjoying celebrating the film together. She’s just pinching herself that she’s been able to work alongside Brad and stand next to him on the world’s most famous red carpet. She found Brad Pitt totally captivating on set,” the insider continued and added, “With his confidence taking a hit due to his long-running messy divorce and custody proceedings, Brad’s little red carpet flirt fest with Ana de Armas, even if not too serious, is sure to be putting a little deserved pep into his step too.”

While talking about the Bullet Train actor, he previously made the headlines after rumours spread that he is dating Emily Ratajkowski. It is said that Pitt has been crushing on the model for quite some time.

Though the new report suggests Ana de Armas and Brad Pitt getting closer, the Knives Out actress is dating actor Paul Boukadakis.

