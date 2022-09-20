Maroon 5's Adam Levine Allegedly Cheated On His Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Allegedly Cheated On Wife & Model Behati Prinsloo(Photo Credit –Instagram)

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is making the headlines after reports came in that he allegedly cheated on his pregnant wife. The singer has been married to model Behati Prinsloo for years now. They met in 2012, and though they had a rough patch in between, the duo rekindled the next year and then began years long relationship.

Advertisement

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2014 and became parents a while after that. They share two kids, Dusty and Gio, and are now expecting their third child together. Just a few days ago, Behati took to her Instagram to share a photo of her featuring her new baby bump.

Advertisement

While fans and celebrities alike celebrated this good news, a new report states that Adam Levine may have cheated on Behati Prinsloo. Not just that but it also mentions that the Maroon 5 singer wants to keep the name of his new baby with his wife after the woman he cheated with.

The news broke out after an Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, took to her TikTok to reveal details of her alleged illicit relationship with Adam Levine. “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man, who is married to a Victoria’s Secret supermodel,” she said. Summer pointed out that the Maroon 5 singer asked her if he could name his new child with Behati Prinsloo after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby, and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious,” the Instagram model said. When the news broke out, fans immediately rushed to Twitter to react to it.

Check out a few reactions here:

No statements have been made by either Adam Levine or Behati Prinsloo. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Slays It With Her Baby Bangs, Fans Feel ‘Angelina Jolie Vibes’ From Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out