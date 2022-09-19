Besides Brad Pitt, if there’s one actor who looked terrific opposite Angelina Jolie on the silver screen, it would be Johnny Depp. The two worked together in ‘The Tourist’ in 2010 and ever since then, we along with their fans across the globe have been praying to see them doing another film soon. But do y’all know that Angelina reportedly begged Depp to use mouthwash due to his terrible bad breath before she could kiss him? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Depp has never spoken about his personal hygiene on records but reportedly doesn’t even bathe every day and stinks. He’s undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the entertainment industry but not showering every day, ummm, we don’t want to make any comments on it. Coming back to the topic, Jolie reportedly refused to kiss Johnny due to his bad personal hygiene.

A Twitter user tweeted that Angelina Jolie refused to kiss Johnny Depp on the sets of ‘The Tourist’ and wrote, “According to an insider, Angelina Jolie refused to kiss Johnny Depp in “The Tourist” at first, because of his bad breath and poor personal hygiene. The actress begged him to use mouthwash.”

According to an insider, Angelina Jolie refused to kiss Johnny Depp in "The Tourist" at first, because of his bad breath and poor personal hygiene. The actress begged him to use mouthwash. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/DpvWUhLbVs — amber heard archive  (@heardsstan) September 17, 2022

According to Fandomwire, a source said, “When Johnny shows up for work or travel, he’s usually in bad shape. He’ll be a total expert if he shows up for work on set, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be shiny and clean. His hair, makeup, and costume teams are in charge of his movie looks. In person, he’s quite a character.”

But Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie did form a great bond with each other on the sets of ‘The Tourist’.

What are your thoughts on Jolie reportedly begging the actor to use mouthwash for their kiss scene? Tell us in the comments below.

