Being a pirate doesn’t seem to be an easy job, and for Johnny Depp, even playing the role of a pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow, was tough. It is no secret that the actor lost his iconic role after Disney fired him when allegations of abuse from Amber Heard came out. The Aquaman actress had claimed that JD assaulted her.

Advertisement

This led to him losing his role, his career, his reputation, and his money. Since the recent defamation trial, Depp has started to crawl back into work and has already signed on for a movie. However, the actor, during the trial, revealed that he will not return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise even if he is offered a lot of money.

Advertisement

While talking about Pirates of the Caribbean, there was a time when a Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike entered the sets of Johnny Depp’s movie with a knife and a parrot. Back in 2015, 9 News reported that the man threatened a security guard after trying to storm the set. It was said that the man was trying to imitate the character.

The police weren’t able to catch Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike as he fled from the Pirates of the Caribbean set. This incident happened a few days after Johnny Depp was allegedly injured on the Pirates set. He had sustained an injury to his hand. However, there have been reports of the alleged injury being caused during a fight with Amber Heard when Depp’s finger was severed.

While talking about POTC, though JD won’t be returning as the character, Margot Robbie is said to lead the movie. Reports state that the Barbie actress will either take over the 6th film or have her own spinoff movie.

It is unclear if Margot will play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. While Johnny Depp has said he won’t return, there are a few petitions from fans demanding him to reprise his role for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Labelled The Most Positive Celebrity On Social Media While Kim Kardashian Is The Most Negative One, Check The Top 10 Celeb Influencer List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram