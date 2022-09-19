Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and more celebrities have a huge fan following. Not only do people from across the globe adore these stars but also follow them on social media, which is why each of them has millions and millions of followers. This enables them to be influencers that create impact, either positive or negative.

Advertisement

Recently, a list of the fifteen highest followed celebrities came out, and at the top of it was Cristiano Ronaldo, with 451 million followers. Besides him, the list included Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Selena, The Rock, and more. Indian fans rejoiced to see the name of Virat Kohli on it too.

Advertisement

While talking about the impact created by the celebs on social media, a new report has come in that states which star has been the most positive influencer. As per Sciencehappiness.com, it is Selena Gomez who has been selected as the number one influencer in the world for positively affecting others’ decisions.

While Selena Gomez is the most positive celebrity on social media, it is Kim Kardashian who has come out as the most negative one. Check out the entire list here:

Top 10 Celebrity Influencers

Selena Gomez: Positive: 38% Negative: 19%

Dwayne Johnson: Positive: 36% Negative: 23%

Katy Perry: Positive: 35% Negative: 22%

Taylor Swift: Positive: 33% Negative: 25%

Ariana Grande: Positive: 30% Negative: 21%

Cristiano Ronaldo: Positive: 29% Negative: 32%

Rihanna: Positive: 28% Negative: 29%

Kylie Jenner: Positive: 28% Negative: 29%

Justin Bieber: Positive: 28% Negative: 23%

Kim Kardashian: Positive: 23% Negative: 33%

While talking about Selena, the Only Murders in the Building star has previously been absent from social media for her mental health. The actress, who only recently became active, has said that staying away from it changed her life.

Selena Gomez said that it made her happier, and more present and helped in connecting with people better. Besides that, the actress has also empowered her fans by opening up about her body issues and anxiety.

Must Read: Avatar Maker James Cameron Reveals Using Titanic’s Fame To Stand Against The Studio Over His Decisions For 2009 Blockbuster: “This New Half-Billion Dollar Complex…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram