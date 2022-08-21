Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s love life has been of fans’ interest, especially when the two were dating. They were perhaps one of the most sought-after couples when they were together and had an on-again and off-again relationship. A lot went down when they split and even had a feud, that involved cheating rumours.

Currently, both Hollywood A-listers are busy with their own separate life. Justin is happily married to Hailey Bieber and has even expressed wanting to start a family with her. Meanwhile, Selena has been hitting headlines over her several rumoured romances.

While talking about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, there was a time when a report had come on their s*x life. It was said that s*x with Sel was the best that Justin ever had. Back in 2014, a source told HollywoodLife, “Selena is the only girl he’s ever slept with that he actually has real feelings for.” They added, “so s*x with her is on a different level.”

“He’s been with girls that have a lot more experience, who are way wilder, which is exciting, but in the end, it’s still Selena he would pick over all them because he loves her,” the source added. While talking about their s*x life, it was also once said that the former couple had an s*x tape and they were afraid it would get leaked.

The couple had allegedly made several such tapes through the course of their relationship. It was suggested that Gomez’s pals feared that the tapes would leak due to an apparent double standard in Hollywood, where women are criticised more than men for expressing their sexuality.

No other updates on this alleged tape have been made and neither Selena Gomez nor Justin Bieber ever spoke about it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

