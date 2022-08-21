When someone would look back at this year’s films, it would be impossible to skip Top Gun Maverick as it has become not only the highest-grossing movie of 2022 but also a groundbreaking one. It sees Tom Cruise reprising his role as the top aviator after more than 30 years since the original film came out.

Besides Tom, Maverick also stars several talented actors and actresses, including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and more. Even Val Kilmer’s Iceman makes a cameo in the sequel.

While talking about the cast, we already know how much Tom Cruise made through Top Gun Maverick, it is $20 million but he took home a huge cheque of $100 million as Cruise also earns from the box office profits. It made him the highest-paid actor of this year so far. So, let’s take a look at how much the other cast earned through the film.

After Tom Cruise, it is Miles Teller aka Rooster, who had the biggest salary for Top Gun Maverick, though it is much less than what Cruise made. The Spiderheard star reportedly took home $3.5 million. Jennifer Connelly is said to earn $3 million for her role as Penny Benjamin. Jon Hamm, who plays the role of Vice Admiral Cyclone, had a paycheque of $1.2 million.

It is not clear how much Val Kilmer earned as some reports state that he took home $400,000 and others say he had a paycheque of $2 million. While talking about the film, just recently, it surpassed another major milestone at the box office.

Top Gun Maverick has now become the 6th highest grossing domestic (North America) film. With a current collection of $1.383 billion global and $679 million stateside, the Tom Cruise starrer surpassed Avengers: Infinity War’s $678 million record.

