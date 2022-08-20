Henry Cavill is technically one of the most spoken-about actors across the globe for a very long time now. While the uncertainty around his Superman future continues to be the same to the very day, the actor has managed to make all the buzz for his other roles and many of which are right now mere speculations with no bit of confirmation. Most recently after a lot of rumours, the latest update that the grapevine had to offer was that Cavill might join Marvel with Loki 2.

Yes, you heard that right. Henry has been in the speculated contention to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There have been reports for as long as we can remember that spoke about the bosses being eager to bring him under their umbrella. While the past rumours said he will be Captain Britain, the new ones have an interesting Superman-like character for him and that connects him to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

For the unversed, Marvel in their branching out effort with Disney+ shows released the fan favourite long format show Loki which starred Tom Hiddleston as the enigmatic God Of Mischief. While it was recently announced that the show will have season 2, it now says that there might be Henry Cavill making his MCU debut and a fan has even imagined how he might look.

As per reports on the internet and an Instagram user, Henry Cavill might join the MCU with Loki 2 to play Hyperion. If you aren’t aware of the character, he is kind of similar to Superman in appearance and has a lot to serve in the course of the show of introduced. As for the Instagram user, the fan has envisioned how Cavill will look if he becomes Hyperion and we are already sold. Check the creative out below:

It was recently that Dwayne Johnson who is now becoming Black Adam called Henry Superman of our generation. As per Heroic Hollywood, when asked about Black Adam’s showdown with Superman and Henry Cavill’s presence, Dwayne Johnson said, “I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman. He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say ‘This guy is Superman.’ My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time.”

