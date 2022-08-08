Could Henry Cavill return as Superman? Well, we have a piece of good news for the fans as the chances of it seem higher. Some reports suggest that Warner Bros are leaning toward his comeback. A lot has been going on with WB these days. Their controversial move to axe Batgirl and more films after spending millions on it has caught fans’ attention.

Several people have shared their disappointment over the same, and DC fans have been worried about the other films getting the same treatment. Amidst all of this, there is some section of people who would love to see Cavill’s Man of Steel return to the DCEU.

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, rumours around Henry Cavill appearing spread. Though that didn’t happen, now there seems to be a higher chance of his Superman returning. While talking to Twitter Spaces, industry insiders Erik Davis and Umberto Gonzalez provided an update regarding Enola Holmes actor’s future in the DCEU.

Erik Davis said he “heard a story that they’ve (Warner Bros) asked (Henry Cavill), and he doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t want to come back.” Gonzalez stated that the people at WB “like him as Superman.” “This is probably going to turn into a story, I’m not sure, but I’m pretty sure they’ll maybe try to [get him back]…,” said Gonzalez.

“I could be wrong, I just don’t think they’ve had a take yet for him to come back. But again, that’s all subject to whoever the new DC guy is overseeing the universe. It’s been almost ten years since we’ve seen him in Man of Steel. But what I can say, I personally, I don’t think it’s over just yet,” Umberto Gonzalez continued.

The need to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman is more important now ever since Ben Affleck was confirmed to reprise his Batman role.

