Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, Preity Mukhundhan, and others, has emerged as a major disaster at the Indian box office. Due to its scale and concept, the film was a topic of discussion, but it failed to deliver. As a result, it fell like ninepins after an underwhelming start, and now, it is just a few days away from concluding the theatrical run. In the meantime, let’s look at its Hindi collections, which are extremely poor.

The Telugu magnum opus managed to garner some attention due to the cameo appearances of superstars. From Tollywood, Prabhas made a cameo, while from Bollywood, Akshay Kumar was roped in. From Mollywood, Mohanlal was cast in the film. However, despite such heavyweights being a part of the magnum opus, it couldn’t make the desired earnings.

Kannappa fails miserably in Hindi despite Akshay Kumar’s presence

While Kannappa has entered its third week, the Hindi-dubbed version has already wrapped up its run. The Hindi version stayed in theatres for only two weeks, and during the 14-day run, it made dismal collections. As per Sacnilk, it earned a disastrous 3.95 crore net in Hindi. This is a big shocker as, despite Akshay Kumar‘s cameo, the film failed to garner traction among the Hindi audience.

How much did Kannappa earn at the worldwide box office in 15 days?

Coming to the total collection, Kannappa has earned 32.64 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 15 days. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 38.51 crores. From here, the film will wrap up its run below 35 crore net.

Overseas, the Vishnu Manchu starrer has earned only 5.1 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film has raked in a disappointing collection of 43.61 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 32.64 crores

India gross – 38.51 crores

Overseas gross – 5.1 crores

Worldwide gross – 43.61 crores

More about the film

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa was released on June 27, 2025. It was produced by Mohan Babu. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kuberaa Worldwide Box Office Day 22: Raayan Is Out Of Reach Now, To End Its Run As Dhanush’s 2nd Highest-Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News