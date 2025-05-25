In the post-COVID era, many Bollywood superstars have failed to find their form and Akshay Kumar is one of them. Before the pandemic happened, he was one of the most bankable stars of Indian cinema and now, after the pandemic, he is struggling to deliver a big success at the Indian box office. So today, we’ll be taking a look at his success ratio post-COVID, which indicates his poor form.

In the post-COVID era, the actor had 14 theatrical releases, including his latest release, Kesari Chapter 2. It all started with Bell Bottom (2021), which was a big flop at the Indian box office. It was followed by Sooryavanshi (2021), which turned out to be a success despite COVID restrictions. It was a plus affair. From here, it took a long time for him to deliver another success.

2022 – A disastrous year for Akshay Kumar!

Akshay Kumar’s next theatrical release was Bachchhan Paandey (2022), which was also a flop. In the same year, he had Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. Unfortunately, none of these films were successful and all were declared flop at the Indian box office.

OMG 2 provided some relief

2023 started with Selfiee, and it was again a big flop. Akshay Kumar got a big relief in the form of OMG 2, which emerged as a clean hit. It was followed by another flop, Mission Raniganj.

Akshay’s flop show in 2024

Expectations were very high from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) but even this one, turned out to be a massive flop for Akshay Kumar. Even Sarfira (2024) was a flop, followed by one more flop, Khel Khel Mein (2024).

In 2025, though Sky Force earned a respectable total of above 130 crores, it secured a losing verdict at the Indian box office. Even his latest release, Kesari Chapter 2, is a losing affair.

Only 2 box office successes for Akshay Kumar post-COVID

As we can see, Akshay Kumar has delivered only 2 successful films out of his 14 theatrical releases.

Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID theatrical releases and their verdicts at the Indian box office:

Bell Bottom – Flop

Sooryavanshi – Plus

Bachchhan Paandey – Flop

Samrat Prithviraj- Flop

Raksha Bandhan – Flop

Ram Setu – Flop

Selfiee – Flop

OMG 2 – Hit

Mission Raniganj – Flop

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – Flop

Sarfira – Flop

Khel Khel Mein – Flop

Sky Force – Losing

Kesari Chapter 2 – Losing

Post-COVID box office success ratio of Akshay Kumar

By using the formula of [(Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio], Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID success ratio is just 14.28%, which is disastrous. While he recently crossed the cumulative collection of 1000 crore net in the post-COVID era, his ability to deliver winners has went downhill. With films like Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhoot Bangla in the pipeline, let’s see if our Khiladi gets back in form.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 23: Makes Only 14% Returns, To End Its Theatrical Run Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News