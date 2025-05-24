Bhool Chuk Maaf has opened at the box office positively defying the expected numbers. In fact, the ticket sales of the film on BMS also made a great start, making their entry into the top 10 opening day ticket sales for a Hindi film in 2025 on BMS.

7th Biggest Opening Day Ticket Sales

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film registered the seventh best ticket sales of 2025 for the opening day on BMS. It surpassed Sunny Deol’s Jaat and pushed it further to the 8th spot. Jaat registered a ticket sale of 110K on the opening day.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Opening Ticket Sales

On the opening day, Friday, May 23, Bhool Chuk Maaf registered a ticket sale of 145K which is the seventh highest ticket sale of 2025 on BMS for a Hindi film. These sold tickets might not necessarily be for the opening day, but could also be advance bookings for the upcoming weekend.

Rajkummar Rao Pushes The Diplomat Out Of Top 10

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film has pushed John Abraham out of the top 10 list of the opening day ticket sales on BMS for a Hindi film. The Diplomat registered a ticket sale of 75K on the opening day!

Bhool Chuk Maaf VS Last Romantic Comedy

The last romantic comedy to release in Bollywood was Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. It registered a ticket sale of 26K only on day 1. Bhool Chuk Maaf registered 46% higher opening day ticket sales!

Check out the opening day ticket sales of Hindi films of 2025 on BookMyShow (BMS).

Chhaava: 669K Raid 2: 278K Sikandar: 271K Sky Force: 193K* Sanam Teri Kasam Re Release: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 150K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 145K* Jaat: 110K Deva: 88K Emergency: 87K*

* tickets at discounted rates or on offer!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

