The Diplomat, starring John Abraham, received positive reviews during its theatrical run. It is now streaming on Netflix and made its debut in the weekly top 10 list in week 2. It is in the top 5 positions and might climb up in the following weeks. Keep scrolling for more.

The political thriller was directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah. It is based on the real-life case of Uzma Ahmed, who returned to India in 2017. Uzma’s character has been portrayed by Shikara fame Sadia Khateeb. The movie also features Kumud Mishra, Revathy, Ashwath Bhatt, Jagjeet Sandhu, and Sharib Hashmi in crucial roles.

The Diplomat OTT Verdict

For the unversed, the John Abraham-led movie started streaming online on May 9 but was not on Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for non-English films in its debut week. But it is better late than never! The Diplomat made it on the May 12-18 list and is on #4 with a solid 5.2 million views. The film has been watched for 11.5 million hours. John’s thriller might climb up or move down in the following weeks, and we will surely be here to report that.

Trending in 18 countries

Based on Netflix data, The Diplomat is trending in eighteen countries and at #1 in nine countries. The film is also at #1 in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bahrain, and a few other countries. The political thriller based on real-life events has also attracted viewers in Canada and New Zealand, among other places, where it is also on the weekly top 10 non-English movie list.

Some of the most-watched Bollywood movies on Netflix include Jawan, Animal, Laapataa Ladies, Crew, and more. Can The Diplomat, led by John Abraham, be one of them? Keep following this space to stay updated.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

