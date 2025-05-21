The Tamil crime drama Vallamai, which hit theaters on April 25, 2025, is now all set for its digital premiere. Directed by Karuppaiyaa Murugan, the film opened to a positive reception, especially for Premgi Amaren’s emotional performance. After its theatrical run, fans eagerly waited for its OTT release. The wait is now over!

The streaming giant recently announced that the Vallamai will soon starts streaming on their platform. This announcement excites the audience, especially those who missed its theatrical run.

When & Where to Stream Vallamai

The makers have now confirmed that Vallamai will be available to stream on Aha Tamil starting May 23, 2025. The announcement was made on X with the line: “Ivanga life-aee mothama maariduchu… #Vallamai Premieres from May 23rd on namma @ahatamil.”

Vallamai features a strong ensemble cast, including Premgi Amaren, Dhivadarshini, Deepa Shankar, Valakku En Muthuraman, CR Rajith, Supergood Subramani, Subramanian Madhavan, and Vidhu. Each performance adds weight to this emotional story.

The music for Vallamai is by GKV, while Sooraj Nallusami handled the cinematography. C Ganesh Kumar worked on the editing, and SR Hari Murugan choreographed the action scenes. The art direction was done by Sk Ajay.

If you enjoy emotional dramas mixed with crime and suspense, Vallamai is a film to check out. The movie will stream on Aha Tamil from May 23, 2025.

Plot Summary

Vallamai tells the story of Saravanan (played by Premgi) and his daughter Boomika. After losing his wife, Saravanan moves to Chennai with Boomika for a fresh start. But things take a terrible turn when Boomika is attacked.

When Saravanan turns to the police for help, they don’t take any action. That’s when Boomika decides she won’t stay quiet. She tells her father that running away won’t help, they must fight back. Saravanan agrees to support her no matter what, even while hiding his own pain.

The rest of the film follows the duo as they try to find the person behind the attack. Their journey is filled with twists and turns. They meet different people like a helpful doctor and an auto driver who offer support. But the mystery deepens as more suspects appear, making the story even more gripping.

If you love emotional thrillers with a strong message, Vallamai is a must-watch.

Check out the trailer of Vallamai below:

