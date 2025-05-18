Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring Pawan Kalyan, is the highly anticipated movie for all South cinephiles. The makers of the historical drama have locked a new release date after multiple postponements. Directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, the film was initially slated for release on March 29, 2025. However, due to post-production delays, the release was pushed to May 9, 2025. Well, that also didn’t materialise, and now the makers have announced a new date in June 2025.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Date Update

The makers took to X (formerly Twitter) to make the big announcement, and along with the new release date, they have shared a fresh film poster. Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit is now set to hit the big screens on June 12, 2025. Crafted on an epic scale, the film is now racing toward its final stages, with post-production in full swing. From intense VFX work to immersive sound design and dubbing, the film is undergoing its finishing touches at lightning speed.

GET READY FOR THE BATTLE OF A LIFETIME! ⚔️🏹 Mark your calendars for #HariHaraVeeraMallu on June 12, 2025! 💥 💥 The battle for Dharma begins… 🔥⚔️ #HHVMonJune12th #VeeraMallu #DharmaBattle #HHVM pic.twitter.com/Jvxd02JW5a — Mega Surya Production (@MegaSuryaProd) May 16, 2025

Hari Hara Veera Mallu – Dream Team

So far, two songs have been released and have struck a chord with the audience. The team is now gearing up to drop the film’s third single along with the official trailer. Director A.M. Jyothi Krishna, who took over during production delays, has been working relentlessly across all departments to ensure every frame matches the film’s exact vision. The historical drama is backed by a dream team including Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani’s powerful score, Manoj Paramahamsa’s breathtaking visuals, and Thota Tharani’s majestic production design.

The stellar cast consists of Bobby Deol as the fearsome Mughal ruler, Nidhhi Agerwal in a striking lead, and seasoned actors like Satyaraj and Jisshu Sengupta, who bring gravity and charisma to this saga. With a massive worldwide release across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is poised to conquer hearts and box offices alike. Produced by A. Dayakar Rao. Presented by A.M. Rathnam under Mega Surya Productions.

Mark your calendars, this June 12th, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Addresses Rashmika Mandanna Romance Rumors, Says “Ask The…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News