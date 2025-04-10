Fans of Pawan Kalyan have been waiting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the first part of a planned two-part movie franchise, for a long time. During that time, Krish Jagarlamudi, the director who initially began the project, left, and Jyoti Krishna took over as the new director.

The film was initially announced in 2020 and is now supposed to be released in theatres across multiple languages on May 9, 2025. However, there is a fear that the release might be postponed, mainly because there hasn’t been much promotional activity so far.

Not even a countdown poster has been released yet. According to 123Telugu, a few scenes involving the Power Star have not been shot yet. Unfortunately, Pawan Kalyan is currently not in India. He’s in Singapore, where his son was involved in a fire-related accident. He is there supporting his family through this difficult time.

Meanwhile, other aspects of the film are progressing, including dubbing. Another rumor spreading online, which could become a headache for the makers, is that the OTT partner, Amazon Prime, might reconsider or revise their OTT deal if the film isn’t released in theatres on May 9, 2025.

Let us hope everything works out and Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1—Sword vs. Spirit releases as scheduled.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Jailer 2 Release Date Buzz: Rajinikanth’s Action Sequel Aiming For 2025 Or 2026, Fans Await Official Confirmation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News