Mammootty starrer Bazooka by Yoodlee Films has reportedly been a gripping experience for the people. They have been raving about the film’s high points on social media as it has been released in the theatres. There have been hooting and eruptions at the theatres, which is expected from a Mammootty film; the reactions are already overwhelming. Keep scrolling for more.

According to reports, the project was developed in 2018 and is Deeno Dennis’s directorial debut. The film features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Jagadish, and Iswarya Menon.

Bazooka, led by Mammootty and Gautham Vasudev Menon, is a Malayalam actioner with an intriguing plot. The film follows a cop and a businessman who team up on a mission to capture a serial killer. They use a series of elaborate games to track him down. The film’s ratings are still under wraps, but based on the early reactions on X, it is indeed a mass entertainer.

Netizens reactions to Mammootty’s Bazooka:

One of the users wrote, “#Bazooka – A #Mammootty Masterclass! Thrilling, technically stunning, and the final stretch? Absolutely worth every second.”

Followed by one saying, “#Bazooka — A very good intriguing first half which set the stage, followed by a latter half with somewhat predictable twists and turn’s. The last 15-20 mins literally worth every penny.”

Sillaki Movies wrote, “Bazookka is not just a movie—it’s an experience. First half is electric, unpredictable, and gripping. #Mammootty is on beast mode. Deeno Dennis, you’ve arrived!”

Movie Planet stated, “He completely transformed the mood of the film in the last 30 minutes. M E G A അഴിഞ്ഞാട്ടം 😮🙏 A huge miss for the @mammukka fans who missed FDFS. Overall, it was an okayish first half and, an average initial second half and a thookku last 30 minutes.”

Mollywood BoxOffice calls it “Proper Style With Substance” and writes, “Team delivered what promised. Even though it’s a completely new setup for Mollywood viewers, it’s conceived perfectly. Both halves has moments equally for fans and audiences. The last 30mins of the film is nothing short of brilliance. Peak performance by the ultimate M. Theatre literally went to stadium mode. Overall a Proper Theatre Film.”

Another user, Mohamed Hamras, wrote, “A good debut from Deeno who has brought the stylish avatar of @mammukka pumped by the electrifying bgm from Saeed Abbas 🔥 The movie goes as cat n mouse thriller revolving around gaming and gamers pumped with commercial elements to uplift the mood of the film. Presentation and execution from Deeno was good. Interval block was solid and the final act was catchable but was sent in a different mood and was top notch. GVM and his squad had a scope of performance along with the antogonists and did a good job.”

ForumKeralam said, “The entire theatre just erupted..Changes the whole mood of the film. MADNESS!!!”

Cinephile Kabir said, “#Bazooka is a solid thriller with peak #Mammootty coolness. Tight action, great pacing, but that last half-hour is next level! Awesome debut from Deeno Dennis, especially that ending. Mollywood’s first game thriller and it’s a winner!”

Kenny wrote, “BAZOOKA – A neat, stylish flick with a brilliant Mammokka backed by an appreciative technical team including DOP and Music. The film keeps the momentum till the end, and the final moments elevate the overall experience. Deeno Dennis is here to stay.”

Another user, Arjun Asok stated, “#Bazooka will go down in the history as the worst ever Mammukka movie post-covid, and easily one of his worst performances ever…”

And Friday Matinee said, “#Bazooka – A decent first half followed by a good 2nd half with splendid final acts. #Mammootty sizzles in the final act with another dimension of his acting supremacy. Other cast performances are good. Technically top notch.”

Bazooka, starring Mammootty, was released in the theatres on April 10.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such content!

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Already Beats Gadar’s Opening With 57% Higher Collection Through Pre-Sales!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News