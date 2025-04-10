Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has finally arrived in theatres. A couple of weeks ago, we saw the grand release of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, and now, another major Mollywood release is out. Empuraan was an altogether different beast, and its start was extraordinary. Mammootty’s biggie isn’t anywhere close to it, but it still aims for a strong day 1 collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for the final advance booking and a detailed prediction report!

Closes pre-sales on a good note

Unlike Mammootty’s last theatrical release, Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, his latest release has a good buzz around itself. This is likely due to the genre, as the action thriller of his latest film is more box office friendly. Also, there was awareness surrounding the biggie. As a result, it closed the day 1 advance booking at 1.78 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of 1.02 lakh+ tickets in India.

As expected, Kerala took the lead in pre-sales by selling tickets worth 1.59 crore gross, followed by Karnataka’s 12 lakh gross. Among cities, Kochi topped the charts with 40 lakh. The show count is good, with around 1,300 shows across the country.

Day 1 prediction of Bazooka

Going by the pre-release buzz, advance booking trend, and the holiday factor (Mahavir Jayanti), Bazooka is heading for a strong day 1 collection of 4-5 crore net at the Indian box office. It would have been a bit higher, but Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has retained decent shows in Kerala.

Nonetheless, Bazooka is heading for the third biggest opening for Mammootty in the post-COVID era. It is likely to beat biggies like Bramayugam (3.10 crores) and CBI 5: The Brain (3.75 crores).

Take a look at the day 1 collection of Mammootty’s theatrical releases post-COVID (net collection):

Turbo – 6.25 crores Bheeshma Parvam – 5.80 crores CBI 5: The Brain – 3.75 crores Bramayugam – 3.10 crores Rorschach – 2.25 crores Kannur Squad – 2.20 crores Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse – 1.75 crores Christopher – 1.55 crores Kaathal – The Core – 1.05 Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam – 0.93

