Sunny Deol’s Jaat has opened on a decent note, and the advance ticket sales on BMS have been the seventh highest for a Hindi film in 2025. Sunny Deol surpassed Sonu Sood’s Fateh, Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, and matching Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency!

The advance booking for the action film commenced on April 8, and in two days, the total pre-sales for the film on BMS closed with 41K sold tickets. This was a few thousand less than Sikandar’s two-day ticket sales in advance, with 44.1K sold tickets.

Jaat Box Office Ticket Sales

The ticket sales of Jaat closed at 41K, matching Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency. However, Emergency tickets were offered at a price of Rs 99 or 112. Meanwhile, it could manage to bring the seventh biggest ticket pre-sales for a Hindi film in 2025.

Could Not Cross Re-Releases

Sunny Deol’s film could not surpass the advance ticket sales of the re-releases of 2025, Sanam Teri Kasam and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Sanam Teri Kasam registered 134K ticket sales in advance, and YJHD registered a ticket sales of 42K.

Jaat VS Sikandar

Jaat managed to register only 14.5% advance ticket sales of Sikandar‘s ticket pre-sales. While Jaat had only two days to book the advance tickets, Sikandar had 5 days’ time to book tickets in advance.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for a Hindi film on BMS in 2025.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Sky Force: 148K** Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Badass Ravikumar: 67K YJHD RR: 42K Jaat: 41K Emergency: 41K* Deva: 35K Fateh: 29K*

*denotes tickets at Rs 99/112

** denotes tickets at a discounted price

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

