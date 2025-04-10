A Minecraft Movie is on track to create a new box office record for video game adaptations in its lifetime. The ultimate goal is to surpass the worldwide haul of The Super Mario Bros Movie, but in between, it is already beginning to achieve new goals, and its latest one would be surpassing Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The 2025 release is soon beating the domestic haul of the second Sonic movie. It will achieve an interesting feat after accomplishing this. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sonic 2 was released in 2022 and was also directed by Jeff Fowler. Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and Jim Carrey reprised their roles from the first film. Idris Elba joined the cast as Knuckled the Echidna. It is one of the highest-grossing videogame adaptions at the box office in North America. The film collected a total of $190.9 million in the US, along with $214.5 million overseas. Therefore, the global haul of the movie was $405.4 million.

Based on Luiz Fernando‘s report, A Minecraft Movie collected a solid $12.8 million on Tuesday, Discount Day, which is the second biggest ever for video game adaptations. The first place is held by The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $15.5 million Discount Day gross. It witnessed a steep drop on Monday from Sunday, but again, the film saw a hike of 28.6% from Monday.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s film has hit the $185.4 million cume in the United States in just five days. The film is crossing the US haul of Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s $190.9 million. Sonic 2 is the 3rd highest-grossing videogame adaptation ever at the box office in North America. A Minecraft Movie will achieve that title once it surpasses Sonic 2. It is also expected to hit the $200 million milestone soon. It is ruling at the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart.

Adding the $185.4 million US cume to its overseas gross, the global cume has hit the $336.14 million mark. A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 8.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

