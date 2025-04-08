Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie has broken several box office records, and surpassing The Super Mario Bros Movie’s opening weekend collection is just one of them. The film was released this past Friday and has already collected a fantastic number globally. From beating Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises to establishing Momoa’s biggest domestic opening as a lead, we have listed some of the notable feats earned by the videogame adaptation. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was directed by Jared Hess, and this movie is also a notable one in his career. The videogame adaptations have witnessed great success in the past few years. There are several reasons behind that, including the nostalgia factor. People have played these games and love to see the live-action or animated features on the big screen. The recent success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s before has imbibed more confidence in the filmmakers to risk making video game adaptations.

Deadline‘s report has listed some of the notable feats achieved by A Minecraft Movie with its debut only. The film collected $162.8 million on its opening weekend from across 4,623 theatres in the United States. It has opened to $150.7 million in collections at the international box office. It earned $313.45 million in its global opening weekend against a reported budget of $150 million.

The videogame adaptation is made under the banners of Warner Bros Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam, and Domain Entertainment.

Records achieved by A Minecraft Movie at the box office with its opening weekend collection-

Biggest Domestic Opening of 2025 – Surpassed Captain America: Brave New World’s $88.8 million debut.

Surpassed Captain America: Brave New World’s $88.8 million debut. Highest Opening for a Video Game Adaptation – Outperformed The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146.3 million 3-day total (2023).

Outperformed The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s $146.3 million 3-day total (2023). Record Warner Bros.-Legendary Co-Production Debut – Beat The Dark Knight Rises’ $160.8 million opening.

Beat The Dark Knight Rises’ $160.8 million opening. Jack Black’s Top Domestic Opening – Surpassed his previous best in Super Mario Bros.

Surpassed his previous best in Super Mario Bros. Jason Momoa’s Largest Domestic Opening as Lead – Exceeds any of his previous lead roles; excludes cameo in Batman v. Superman ($166 million).

Exceeds any of his previous lead roles; excludes cameo in Batman v. Superman ($166 million). Warner Bros.’ Biggest April Opening Weekend – Beat Clash of the Titans ($61.2 million).

Beat Clash of the Titans ($61.2 million). Director Jared Hess’ Career-Best Opening – Previous high was Nacho Libre ($28.3 million).

Previous high was Nacho Libre ($28.3 million). 3rd-Biggest Domestic Opening in Warner Bros. History – Trails only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($169 million) and Batman v. Superman ($166 million).

Trails only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ($169 million) and Batman v. Superman ($166 million). Biggest International WB Opening Since Barbie – Surpassed all global titles since Barbie’s $194.3 million launch.

Surpassed all global titles since Barbie’s $194.3 million launch. 7th-Largest Global Opening for Warner Bros.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

