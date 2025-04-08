Jack Black is a multi-talented personality known for his comic roles in Hollywood movies. The actor is loved by viewers for his role as Steve in A Minecraft Movie. The film has set a new benchmark for video game adaptations’ opening weekends and significantly pushed Black’s career total box office collection. It is set to cross a huge milestone very soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

He has been part of many blockbuster movies, including the Kung Fu Panda franchise and The Super Mario Bros Movie, the latter of which holds the record for being the highest-grossing video game adaptation. Black and Jason Momoa’s chemistry is unmissable and has been deemed amusing by critics. The viewers are enjoying this PG-game adaptation, as they gave it a strong 88% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter.

On Friday, A Minecraft Movie opened in the theatres, a blockbuster opening for videogame adaptations. It has also registered one of the biggest openings since last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. On its opening weekend, the Minecraft movie collected $162.8 million in the US. It has surpassed the opening weekend of Barbie’s $162.02 million. Overseas as well, the film has clocked in $150.7 million, and adding that to the domestic debut collection, the global opening of the film is $313.45 million.

The film was made on an estimated budget of $150 million and has successfully recovered that. It has registered the second biggest opening in Jack’s career. Whether it surpasses the global haul of The Super Mario Bros Movie‘s $1.36 billion, it will indeed unleash a new personal milestone in Black’s career. According to The Numbers, Jack Black’s worldwide box office total is $9.8 billion. It is inches away from hitting the $10 billion mark.

According to Collider’s report, Jack Black is currently at #63 on the all-time leading stars list. If A Minecraft Movie’s lifetime collection helps the actor’s career total cross the $10 billion mark and stand at $10.3 billion, then he will enter the top 50 all-time leading stars list.

A Minecraft Movie is in its initial stage and is too early to predict its global total. Jack Black and Jason Momoa‘s film was released on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

