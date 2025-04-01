Jason Momoa made a guest appearance on the show TODAY, hosted by Craig Melvin, on March 31. He spoke about his upcoming movie, A Minecraft Movie, and also gave an update on his role reprisal in Dune Part 3. “I’m making a comeback,” he said about his comeback in Dune Part 3. Then he added, “You heard it first, right here with you, baby.” Momoa thus confirmed that Duncan, Idaho, will be making a comeback in the third installment of the Dune series by Denis Villeneuve.

Jason Momoa plays Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster and mentor to Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet). He first appeared in the 2021 film Dune, however, his character sacrifices himself to save Paul and his mother, Jessica, from the Sardaukar Soldiers.

According to the books, Duncan Idaho returns to the story but in the form of a clone. Momoa did not give a confirmed answer as to how Idaho would return in Dune Part 3, however, he did have a cheeky update to share, “Well, I’m not sure if I’m going to get in trouble or not, but it’s the same thing like ‘Game of Thrones,’ you know what I mean?” He then added, “If you didn’t read the books, it’s not my fault, right? Yeah, there’s going to be … I’m going to be coming back.”

Dune Part 3 was confirmed in April 2024 and has been in the making since. Details and insights on the third installment trickle, but the fans are excited nonetheless to see how the story eventually shapes up. The director had said that the third part of the series will not be an adaptation and that his attempt will be “to do something that feels different and has its own identity.”

Momoa, who first shot to fame as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones season 1, has worked on a good number of projects since. He will be next seen alongside Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie. The movie also stars Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge. A Minecraft Movie will be released on April 4, 2025.

