The video game movie adaptations have performed well at the box office over the past years. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is ending its theatrical run. Another video game-based movie, A Minecraft Movie, is gearing up for release. The Super Mario Bros Movie made history with its $1 billion-plus global haul, giving the video game movie makers new hopes. As Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s movie sets up to arrive at the film, we have listed the top five video game adaptations with the biggest openings and whether the upcoming movie has a chance to enter the list. Scroll below for the deets.

Earlier adaptations like Super Mario Bros and Street Fighter failed due to weak storytelling and significant deviations from the source material. Recent successes, such as Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros Movie, embraced the essence of their games, leading to better reception. The success of video game adaptation movies has significantly improved in recent years, overcoming a long history of failures.

Hopefully, A Minecraft Movie will continue the streak of success for videogame based movies. The movie was directed by Jared Hess and features Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The Super Mario Bros Movie was a huge box office success, breaking multiple records and becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time. It became the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time and one of the highest-grossing animated features ever.

Here are the top 5 biggest opening weekends for videogame adaptations:

5. Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – $58.01 million

4. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $60.10 million

3. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) – $72.10 million

2. Five Nights at Freddy’s – $80.00 million

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $146.36 million

According to industry exhibitors, A Minecraft Movie is tracking to earn between $53 million and $63 million on its opening weekend in the United States. The film has the potential of surpassing two videogame adaptations with the biggest debuts – Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and register the 4th or 3rd biggest debut at the box office in North America.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black‘s A Minecraft Movie will be released in the theatres on April 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Snow White North America Box Office: Rachel Zegler Starrer Likely To Witness A Lukewarm Start Of $45M+ Despite Initial Positive Reactions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News