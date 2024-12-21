Remember the Anaconda movies? Those glorious ‘90s gems where a giant snake turned a National Geographic crew into its personal buffet? From the dramatic original to the campy sequels, these films slithered into cult status with absurd plots, over-the-top action, and a snake big enough to swallow careers whole. And the franchise has been snoozing for 15 years, but guess what? It’s time to wake the beast.

Yes, you heard it right. Paul Rudd and Jack Black just crashed the scene with a hilarious update, revealing that the long-rumored Anaconda remake isn’t just a myth. It’s real, it’s happening, and it’s coming soon to squeeze out the laughs.

Anaconda Remake Confirmed

Buckle up, fans, as Sony has just turned up the heat with a cheeky video straight from the tropical set of the upcoming Anaconda remake. The clip features none other than Paul Rudd and Jack Black, delivering the news with their signature charm: The film is slithering into theaters just in time for Christmas 2025.

While there’s some playful debate about whether the title will be Anaconda or The Anaconda, Jack Black assures us of one thing: there will be a “big f–king snake.” With a duo like this leading the charge, this remake promises to blend action, humor, and one colossal, scene-stealing serpent.

What To Expect From Anaconda Remake?

The set showcased in the video, whether a boat or a bar, literally screams tropical vibes. And this is a clear nod to the Amazonian chaos of the 1997 classic. Now, what’s this? Is Paul Rudd rocking scrubs? Is he dodging snakes as a jungle doctor or moonlighting as a snake therapist? Time will tell.

Meanwhile, Rudd, Jack Black, and Daniela Melchior are stepping into the legendary shoes of J.Lo, Ice Cube, and Jon Voight as the remake’s dynamic trio. With characters like a wedding photographer with big director dreams and a wannabe actor, this fresh Anaconda is shaping to be hilariously wild. Stay tuned for more casting bites.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Smile 2 Ending Teases A Possible Solution To The Smile Curse In Upcoming Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News