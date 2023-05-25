Angelina Jolie has been long rumoured to have a tiff with his actor father Jon Voight and despite it was earlier rumoured that they have started to get along, it is now reported that the Hollywood A-listers had completely cut off contact with her father. And, it is also believed that Angelina is also not staying in touch with her brother James Haven. Scroll down to read more.

Angelina Jolie was recently clicked with her eldest son Maddox in a rare public appearance for the White House State Dinner. It is being reported that the award-winning actress is still traumatized from her bitter divorce from Brad Pitt and her life is very lonely.

Speaking of the latest, a report in Radar Online has stated that Angelina Jolie briefly reconnected with Voight amid her legal battle with Brad Pitt, but it appears they are not spending time together. Shedding light on the same, an insider claimed that despite their family reunion, “they’ve lost contact again.” For the unversed, the 47-year-old actress was only a toddler when her father parted ways with her mother Marcheline Bertrand. Angelina’s mother then raised her without any financial support from Voight.

It is also reported that Mr and Mrs Smith star’s relationship is also falling apart with her brother James. Insiders claimed that he moved into Angelina’s house following her messy split from Pitt, but “they’ve recently had a falling out.”

A family insider further stated, “Now James and Jon are closer than ever, and Angie’s left out. Angie used to have such a vibrant, adventurous spirit, but her light has really dimmed in the past few years.”

The source added, “Hopefully in time, she’ll be open to dating and having fun again. Her kids just want to see her happy.”

Angelina, who split from Brad Pitt in 2016, is apparently keeping to herself more than ever and she tries to stay away from making frequent public appearances. She also stepped down from her role as a United Nations special envoy in December after more than two decades.

